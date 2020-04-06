Aditya Rawal, Shalini Pandey Share A Wonderful Chemistry In 'Bamfaad' Trailer; Watch

Paresh Rawal's son, Aditya Rawal, is all set to make his film debut in Zee5's upcoming film, Bamfaad. Zee5 is undoubtedly trying its best to break into the online streaming market and has already released multiple acclaimed shows and films. Bamfaad will be another Zee5 exclusive that is set to make its premiere on April 10, 2020.

The trailer for Bamfaad was recently shared online and promised fans a thrilling and tragic love story. The trailer for Bamfaad that was recently shared online by Zee5's official social media page. The trailer starts off with a quick glimpse of Aditya Rawal's character. Soon, Aditya Rawal meets Shalini Pandey and the two share several scenes together.

The trailer succeeded at showing off Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey's strong romantic chemistry. Every scene they share together oozes emotion and romantic tension. However, the romantic tone of the trailer quickly takes a dark turn. Midway through the trailer, Vijay Varma makes his entry as the main antagonist.

At this point, Bamfaad's trailer shows off the real themes of the film. Aditya Rawal's and Shalini Pandey's characters are revealed to be from different faiths/religions. Due to this, their romantic relationship creates tension between their families. The movie will also have some action and thrilling moments as Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey try to stay together despite all the opposition from their families.

Aditya Rawal and Shalini Pandey show off their chemistry in Bamfaad's trailer

Alongside Aditya Rawal, Bamfaad will also star Shalini Pandey as the female lead. Shalini Pandey is most known for playing the female lead in the massively acclaimed film, Arjun Reddy. Bamfaad also stars Vijay Verma and Jatin Sarna in prominent roles.



