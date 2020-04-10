Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan wish Aditya Rawal for debut; Paresh Rawal left overwhelmed

The D-Day is here for Aditya Rawal. The world will get to see the youngster’s talent for the first time as his debut film Bamfaad releases on Friday. While it’d be interesting to see reactions from netizens post-release, the debutant has caught the attention of the big names of the industry, courtesy his father Paresh Rawal.

Numerous film stars have conveyed their good wishes to Aditya. The latest to do so was Paresh Rawal’s Andaz Apna Apna co-star Aamir Khan. The actor took to Twitter to wish the newcomer, his co-star Shalini Pandey, director Ranjan Chadel and presenter Anurag Kashyap, along with the trailer of the film.

Here’s the post

Best wishes to Aditya, Shalini, Ranjan, Anurag and the entire team of Bamfaad.

Love.

a.@ZEE5Premium https://t.co/bsWNxcu5X6 — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) April 9, 2020

Paresh Rawal responded to the praise from the Laal Singh Chaddha actor and was left overwhelmed, terming it ‘realy big’ while hoping that he likes the film.

Oho this is really big Aamir ! Thanks so much and hope you like the film . Regards Lal singh . https://t.co/ZO36OGrR12 — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 9, 2020

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had wished Aditya Rawal with a big statement, ‘progeny follows legendary legacy’ to wish him the best. The Hera Pheri star had then replied he was ‘humbled and forever grateful.’

T 3492 - PROGENY FOLLOWS the ' legendary LEGACY '..

.. my best wishes to Swaroop and Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya, for his debut film as a leading man.

All the very best .. Bamfaad! pic.twitter.com/Fg4nFLC5EK — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 4, 2020

Bamfaad is set in Allahabad, and traces the crime scene in the city amid the love story between Aditya and Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey. Aditya’s equation with gangster Vijay Varma, known for Gully Boy, plays a major part of the story.

Bamfaad streams on Zee 5 from Friday.

