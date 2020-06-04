Basu Chatterjee death: Anil Kapoor, Ashutosh Gowariker hail director, recall their roles

Basu Chatterjee joined the list of acclaimed names that have left us in the last two months. Like the demise of Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, tributes poured in from various fraternities, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister also paying their tributes. With the filmmaker plying his trade in the '70s and ‘80s, very few from the current set of actors had the privilege of working with him.

Some of those who featured in his films recalled their moments and posted throwback pictures after hearing about the news. Anil Kapoor was directed by Chatterjee in the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi. He was paired opposite Amrita Singh in the film that was a satire on the caste system of the country.

Expressing his grief over the death of Basu Chatterjee, Anil termed the director as one who was always 'ahead of his time.' Calling him an ‘effortless genius’ and ‘amazing human being’, the Nayak star added that the filmmaker will be ‘truly missed.’

Ashutosh Gowariker might be known as a director today, but he had started his career as an actor. He had featured in the 1989 film Kamla Ki Maut. Sharing a still in a moment with Mrinal Kulkarni, Ashutosh termed Chatterjee as a ‘great director’ and termed his films as ‘gems’.

The Lagaan filmmaker added that it was a ‘great honour’ for him to work with the director and called him as ‘most gentle director.’

Sad to hear about the passing of ‘A GREAT DIRECTOR’ whose every film, is a GEM!

I had the great honour of working with Basu Da in Kamla Ki Maut!

The most gentle Director that I worked with as an Actor! 🙇‍♂️

Both the films displayed Chatterjee’s affinity for characters revolving around the middle class, the common man, and their life, involving romance, serious issues and often with the use of satire.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also recalled this aspect as he shared the experience of working with him in Manzil. Big B reminisced his ‘quiet, soft spoken, gentle’ persona and his films that reflected the ‘middle India.’

T 3552 - Prayers and Condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee .. a quiet, soft spoken, gentle human .. his films reflected the lives of middle India .. did 'MANZIL' with him .. a sad loss .. 🙏

Basu Chatterjee passed away in Mumbai at his Santacruz residence on Thursday. He was suffering from age-related illnesses and breathed his last in his sleep. He was 93. He was cremated on Thursday afternoon.

Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajanigandha, Byomkesh Bakshi, Rajni, Us Paar, Chitchor, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, and Baton Baton Mein were some of Basu Chatterjee's other well-known works. He had also won the National Award for Durga in 1992.

