Basu Chatterjee’s Death: Anil Kapoor, Divya Dutta Remember The Legendary Filmmaker

Legendary screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday, June 4, at his home in Santacruz, Mumbai. He passed away at the age of 90. According to media reports, Chatterjee died of age-related health issues. It has been reported that Basu Chatterjee passed away peacefully at 8.30 am in his sleep.

Basu Chatterjee was known for directing successful yesteryear films like Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein, Chameli Ki Shaadi, and the iconic Byomkesh Bakshi series. Many members of the film fraternity expressed their condolences for the legendary filmmaker.

Many members of the film fraternity mourned the loss of legendary filmmaker, Basu Chatterjee

Divya Dutta took to social media to share a heartfelt message for Basu Chatterjee. She thanked the late director for all the smiles that he brought through his films. She also thanked Basu Chatterjee for adding the 'Khatta Meetha' flavour to his movies. Take a look at her tweet.

O god!! RIP #basuchatterji.. Thankyou for those smiles and amazingly feel good films.. and the simplicity..Thankyou for adding the #khattameetha flavour to movies! You will be missed dada! — Divya Dutta (@divyadutta25) June 4, 2020

Actor Jimmy Shergill also shared his condolences for Basu Chatterjee's family on social media. The actor also called it a truly sad time. Take a look at his tweet.

#RIPBasuchaterjee Rest in peace Basu Da .. condolences to the family .. sad times these — Jimmy sheirgill (@jimmysheirgill) June 4, 2020

Producer Boney Kapoor also mourned the loss of Basu Chatterjee. He wrote that the Rajnigandha director has left behind a unique legacy of films with simple everyday characters. He also added that Basu Chatterjee's movies had a mix of humour and emotion.

Condolences on passing away of Basu Chatterjee. He leaves behind a unique legacy of films with stories of simple everyday characters told with mix of humour and emotion. #RIPBasuChatterjee — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) June 4, 2020

Anil Kapoor also took to social media to share a tribute for the late director. He wrote that the filmmaker was way ahead of his time. The actor further wrote that the filmmaker will truly be missed and that he was an effortless genius as well as an amazing human being. The Malang actor also shared a picture of Basu Chatterjee along with a picture of his Chameli Ki Shaadi co-star Amrita Singh from a still from the film which was one of the notable works of Basu Chatterjee.

A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/QShAojouPJ — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 4, 2020

Shabana Azmi also called Basu Chatterjee as a prolific filmmaker and well as a pioneer of the 'middle of the road' cinema. She also wrote that she was thankful to have worked with him in three films like Swami, Apne Paraye, and Jeena Yahaan. Take a look at her tweet.

Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee’s passing away.A prolific filmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP pic.twitter.com/tAN5vaTZiY — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) June 4, 2020

