Basu Chatterjee passes away: PM Modi mourns director's death, hails work, choice of topics

Tributes poured in for Basu Chatterjee after his demise in Mumbai on Thursday. Not just celebrities from the film industry mourned the death of the legendary filmmaker, but even politicians expressed their grief and paid tributes. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too was saddened by the news and praised the director's work, while expressing his condolences to the family and well-wishers.

READ: Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away At 93, Cremation To Be Held Today

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister termed Chatterjee’s works as ‘brilliant and sensitive’. The leader added that his ventures represented the simple and complex emotions and struggles of people and ‘touched people's hearts.’

Here’s the tweet

Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 4, 2020

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also paid her respects to the filmmaker and termed some of his works like Chhoti Si Baat, Chitchor, Rajanigandha, Byomkesh Bakshi, Rajni'as ‘gems.’

Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like 'Chhoti Si Baat', 'Chitchor', 'Rajanigandha', 'Byomkesh Bakshi', 'Rajni' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 4, 2020

READ: Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief On Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee's Demise, Conveys Condolences

Basu Chatterjee passed away due to age-related health issues in his sleep at his Santacruz residence in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 93 years old. His last rites are scheduled to be held at a crematorium in Santacruz at 3 pm.

Us Paar, Chitchor, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha, and Baton Baton Mein were some of his other well-known works. He had also won the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for Durga in 1992.

Apart from directing some of the well-known names of that time like Mithun Chakraborty, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amitabh Bachchan, with whom he worked in multiple films, he also directed the TV serial Byomkesh Bakshi and numerous Bengali films as well. The acclaimed filmmaker also wrote the screenplays of many films and TV shows too.

READ: Amitabh Bachchan's Movies That Were Directed By Basu Chatterjee, See List

READ: 'Endless Opportunities': PM Modi-Scott Morrison Address 1st Virtual India-Australia Summit

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.