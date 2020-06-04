Basu Chatterjee Passes Away: The Veteran Director Wrote Dialogues For THESE Films

Basu Chatterjee, best known for directing classics like Rajinigandha, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Baton Baton Mein passed away at the age of 93 at his residence in Mumbai on Thursday. A news agency reported that he had several age-related issues. Ashoke Pandit, President of The Indian Film And Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), informed that the legendary filmmaker passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn’t keeping well for quite some time due to age-related health complications. Take a look at movies for which Basu Chatterjee penned the dialogues.

Piya Ka Ghar

Piya Ka Ghar was a 1972 comedy film which was set (mainly) in Mumbai. The film was a remake of Raja Thakur’s directorial Marathi film Mumbaicha Jawai. The film showcased the difficulties of life in Mumbai during the 1970s in the form of a comical family drama. The film featured Jaya Bhaduri, Anil Dhawan, Agha, and Sulochana Chatterjee in the lead roles. The film was directed by Basu Chatterjee, who has also contributed as a writer for the film.

Rajnigandha

Rajnigandha is a 1974 released film directed and written by Basu Chatterjee. The film was based on the short story Yahi Sach Hai by noted Hindi writer Mannu Bhandari. The film featured Amol Palekar, Vidya Sinha and Dinesh Thakur in the leading roles. The super hit film went on to win the Best Picture, the Popular Award and the Critics Award at the Filmfare Awards in the year 1975. The film was later remade in Bengali in 2012 as Hothat Shedin.

Khatta Meetha

Khatta Meetha was released in 1978 and featured Ashok Kumar, Rakesh Roshan, Bindiya Goswami, Pearl Padamsee, Deven Verma, and many others. The film’s music was composed by Rajesh Roshan. It was loosely based on the 1968 American movie Yours, Mine and Ours and the film later became an inspiration for the 2010 comedy film Golmaal 3.

Hamari Bahu Alka

Hamari Bahu Alka is a 1982 film directed by Basu Chatterjee. The film was based on the Bengali story Eto Tuku Basha by Manoj Basu. The movie featured Rakesh Roshan, Bindiya Goswami and Utpal Dutt in pivotal roles. The film’s soundtrack was composed by Rajesh Roshan, and it featured the first solo song by legendary singer Alka Yagnik.

Lakhon Ki Baat

Lakhon Ki Baat is a 1984 Bollywood film produced and directed by Basu Chatterjee. The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Farooq Shaikh and Anita Raj in prominent roles. According to IMDb, the movie had a similar plot as that of a 1966 Hollywood film called The Fortune Cookie and was later made in Marathi as Ideaachi Kalpana in the year 2010.

