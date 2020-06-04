What A Man!: Harsha Bhogle Condoles Basu Chatterjee's Death; Recalls Own Movie-going Youth

Indian commentator and analyst Harsha Bhogle condoled the demise of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, on Thursday, as he recalled his movie-going youth days. Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, known for his middle-of-the-road cinema and films such as Chhoti Si Baat and Rajnigandha, died on Thursday from age-related health issues. Taking to Twitter, Harsha Bhogle paid tributes to the late filmmaker and listed out some of the best films made by the veteran director.

Harsha Bhogle condoles Basu Chatterjee's demise

What a man! Lit up our younger movie-going days with Rajnigandha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat, Khatta Meetha, Baton Baton Mein, so many more. #BasuChatterjee. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 4, 2020

Basu died in his sleep at his Santacruz residence.

"He passed away peacefully in his sleep in the morning. He wasn't keeping well for quite some time due to old age and died at his residence. It's a great loss to the film industry," Ashoke Pandit, president of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), told PTI. He also revealed that the last rites of the legendary filmmaker will be performed at Santacruz crematorium on Thursday afternoon.

Basu Chatterjee collaborated with the superstars of the era but presented them in unique avatars – Amitabh Bachchan in Manzil, Rajesh Khanna in Chakravyuh, Dev Anand in Man Pasand and Mithun Chakraborty in Shaukeen and Pasand Apni Apni. His 1986 film Ek Ruka Hua Faisla was an Indian adaptation of the 1957 classic Twelve Angry Men and is remembered till date. Some of his best-known works are Us Paar, Chitchor, Piya Ka Ghar, Khatta Meetha and Baton Baton Mein. During the early Doordarshan days, Basu Chatterjee also helmed two hit TV serials – Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani. Recently, Byomkesh Bakshi was re-aired during the lockdown. In 1992, he was awarded National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare for his film Durga.

