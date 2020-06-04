Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee Passes Away At 93, Cremation To Be Held Today

Screenwriter and filmmaker Basu Chatterjee breathed his last on Thursday, June 4, at his home in Santacruz, Mumbai. He was 93-years-old. According to reports, Chatterjee died of age-related health issues. It has been reported that he passed away peacefully at 8.30 am in his sleep. Basu Chatterjee’s last rituals will be performed in Santacruz at 2 pm, on June 4, 2020.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Cousin Sachin Kumar Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Basu Chatterjee's death

Ashoke Pandit posted details of the late filmmaker's last rites. In the post, he wrote, ‘I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji. His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm. It’s a great loss to the industry. Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee.’ [sic]

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also shared a video recalling Base Chatterjee's humour and wit. In the video, Ashoke Pandit concluded by saying that filmmakers like Basu Chatterjee are quite rare to find.

I am extremely grieved to inform you all the demise of Legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee ji . His last rites will be performed today at Santacruz creamation at 2 pm.

It’s a great loss to the industry.

Will miss you Sir. #RIPBasuChaterjee. pic.twitter.com/wxjpg6SDgg — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Casting Director Krish Kapur Passes Away At The Age Of 30 In A Road Accident

Fans of the ace filmmaker are mourning the sad demise of the director. RJ Alok penned down a beautiful verse in Hindi to pay tribute to the late filmmaker. In his tweet, Rj Alok wrote, ‘Miss you Basu Dada !! Rest in peace #BasuChatterjee’ [sic].

न जाने क्यों ,होता है यह ज़िंदगी के साथ ,

अचानक ये मन, किसी के जाने के बाद ,

करे फिर उसकी याद, छोटी छोटी सी बात...

Miss you Basu Dada !!

Rest in peace #BasuChatterjee 🙏#RjAlok pic.twitter.com/5xLyPJleMe — RJ ALOK (@OYERJALOK) June 4, 2020

ALSO READ: Music Composer Wajid Khan Of Sajid-Wajid Passes Away Due To Coronavirus Complications

Basu Chatterjee is known to have directed some of the iconic yesteryear films like Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Rajnigandha, Baaton Baaton Mein and Chameli Ki Shaadi amongst others. Before turning to films, he was an illustrator for 18 years. As per reports, he assisted Basu Bhattacharya on the film Teesri Kasam which later won the National Film Award. Basu Chatterjee made his debut as a director with Sara Akash in 1969.

Sara Akash won the Filmfare award for the Best Screenplay. Basu Chatterjee has also won the Filmfare Award for Best Director in 1978 and also won an IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. His films Durga and Swami went on to win the National Film Award for Best Film on family welfare and National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment respectively.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Celebrity Shefali Jariwala's Father-in-law Passes Away, Actor Flies Home

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.