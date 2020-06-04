Basu Chatterjee’s 10 Best 'feel Good' Movies To Add To Your Watch-list

Basu Chatterjee, one of the most popular Indian directors and screenwriters, passed away on Thursday morning, June 4, 2020. He has given the industry some unforgettable and evergreen movies. Here is the list of 10 of his most famous movies. Read ahead to know more-

Basu Chatterjee’s top 10 movies

Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Piya Ka Ghar is a family drama musical. The movie casts Anil Dhawan, Jaya Bachchan, and Asrani as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Malti Shankarwho lives in a fairly large house in a small town in India with her mom and dad. She gets married to a guy whose lifestyle is just the opposite.

Rajnigandha (1974)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Rajnigandha is a romantic drama. The movie casts Vidya Sinha, Amol Palekar, and Dinesh Thakur as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a Delhi-based woman, who is in a steady relationship with her boyfriend and is forced to come to terms with her true feelings when a job interview in Mumbai brings an old flame back in her life.

Us-Paar (1974)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Us-Paar is a romantic family drama. The movie casts Vinod Mehra, Moushumi Chatterjee, and Padma Khanna as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around the love story of Mohan and Kamli, who plan to run away together. Kamli accordingly packs up and waits for Mohan to show up. But, Mohan does not show up, instead, Bhairo shows up and takes Kamli by force back to their camp.

Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Chhoti Si Baat is a romantic comedy. The movie cast Ashok Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Amol Palekar as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Arun, who works as an accountant. On a daily basis, he travels by bus to the office where he sees Prabha who works on the same premises. Arun starts to like Prabha and follows her frequently but hasn't got the confidence in him to approach her. Whenever Arun gains the confidence to share about his feelings to Prabha her friend Nagesh steps in spoiling Arun's plans. In order to win his love for Prabha, Arun travels all the way to Lonavala to take the help of expert Colonel Julius Naganderanath Wilfred Singh. During this phase, Prabha starts missing Arun.

Shaukeen (1982)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Shaukeen is a comedy-drama. The movie casts Ashok Kumar, A.K. Hangal, and Utpal Dutt as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around three friends, in their 60s, who try to do everything that they couldn't do in their younger days - before death arrives.

Humari Bahu Alka (1982)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Humari Bahu Alka is a family drama. The movie casts Rakesh Roshan, Bindiya Goswami, and Utpal Dutt as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Collegian Pratapchand alias Pratap, who lives with his father, Badriprasad, a building contractor, his housewife mom, and a younger brother named Ramu.

Chameli Ki Shadi (1986)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Chameli Ki Shadi is a romantic-comedy-drama. The movie casts Anil Kapoor, Amrita Singh, and Om Prakash as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who lives a poor lifestyle in a small town with his older brothers. He is unemployed and commits himself to be a wrestler, but he has to promise to be celibate until he is 40 years old.

Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla is a family drama. The movie casts Deepak Kejriwal, Amitabh Srivastava, and Pankaj Kapur as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around one dissenting juror in a murder trial who tries to influence the verdict with his personal prejudices and biases.

Kamla Ki Maut (1989)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Kamla Ki Maut is a thriller mystery drama. The movie casts Dimple Arora, Radha Asrani, and Mrinal Deo as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Kamla Thakur who is to get married to Bhaskar soon but kills herself by throwing herself from the 5th floor of her apartment building. This suicide shakes up the entire Patel family and each one must deal with their individual demons - a struggle that may change their lives forever.

Man Pasand (1980)

Directed by Basu Chatterjee, Man Pasand is a comedy-drama. The movie casts Dev Anand, Tina Ambani, and Girish Karnad as lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Kamli who belongs to a poor family and sells datuns for a living. She sells the datuns in local suburban trains as well as on railway platform.

