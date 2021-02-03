'Batla House' Cast: Know About The Actors And Their Characters In The 2019 Action-thriller

Batla House is a 2019 Hindi action-thriller film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Nikkhil Advani. The action film is based on the real-life Batla House encounter case that took place on September 19, 2008. The story showcases the encounter and in its aftermath, DCP Sanjeev's struggle to catch the fugitives and prove the encounter wasn't a fake one while dealing with nationwide hatred and posttraumatic stress disorder. Read on to know about the cast of Batla House.

Batla House cast

John Abraham

Batla House characters include DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, portrayed by John Abraham on screen. John is a very popular Hindi film actor and a former model, who made his debut with the 2003 film Jism. He rose to fame with his negative role in the action-crime drama film Dhoom for which he received two Filmfare nominations. His popular movies include Garam Masala, Taxi No. 9211, Dostana, Madras Cafe, Housefull 2, Race 2, Dishoom, New York among others. In 2012, Abraham produced his first film Vicky Donor, which was a critical and commercial success, and earned him a National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment. He then established his own production house, John Abraham Entertainment.

Mrunal Thakur

Batla House cast includes Mrunal Thakur as the female lead. She portrayed the character of Shobhna Yadav, DCP Sanjeev's wife. Mrunal started her career with Hindi television serials and later switched to Hindi and Marathi films. Her early screen appearances were starring roles in the television soap opera as Bulbul Arora in Kumkum Bhagya and Sonia in the drama film Love Sonia. Thakur gained recognition for her stints in Super 30 and Ghost Stories.

Ravi Kishan

Batla House casts Ravi Kishan where he played the role of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma. Ravi Kishan is an actor and politician and mostly works in Hindi and Bhojpuri cinema. He has also appeared in a few Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films. Ravi Kishan currently serves Member of parliament, Lok Sabha from Gorakhpur. His popular works include Tere Naam, Phir her Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Agent Vinod, Loot among others.

Nora Fatehi

The cast of Batla House also had Nora Fatehi playing the character of Huma/Victoria. Nora is a Canadian actor, dancer, and model and is best known for her work in Hindi movie songs like Dilbar in Satyamev Jayate, Kamariya in Stree, Manohari in Bahubali among others. She has acted in movies like Street Dancer 3D opposite Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor and will be seen in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

