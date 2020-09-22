This Day That Year: Akshay Kumar's 'Filhaal', Padma Lakshmi's Shocking Revelation & More

Be it Hollywood or Bollywood, each year, the entertainment industry churns out a number of stories that make major headlines. While some of these stories go under the radar, others keep their relevancy intact through the test of times. Similarly, there have been stories on this day i.e September 22, in the years 2018 and 2019 which are worth looking back. Read below to check out some This Day That Year stories from 2018-19 -

1) John Abraham shared the first look poster for Batla House (2018)

The first poster for John Abraham's Batla House was shared on September 22, 2018. The film had released a little over a year later on August 15, 2019. The film was a successful outing for John Abraham as it earned both critical and commercial success. Check out the first look poster below -

2) Padma Lakshmi opened up about sexual harassment (2018)

Padma Lakshmi, an accomplished actor-model had gone public with the details about her sexual abuse on Twitter. Padma had shared that she was seven when she first sexually assaulted by a relative of her mother's second husband and was sent away when she told her folks. Check out her tweet below -

3) Downtown Abbey emerged a box office winner (2019)

Downtown Abbey had emerged as a surprise winner at the box office as it had opened up alongside Rambo: Last Blood and Brad Pitt's Ad Astra. The film had debuted at $31 million at the ticket window during its first weekend at the US box office. On the other hand, it had already garnered $61 million worldwide over the same weekend, making it an overall joyous ride for the producers. On the other hand, Stallone's Rambo: Last Blood had only managed to garner a little over $18 million.

4) Akshay Kumar teamed up with Nupur Sanon for Filhaal (2019)

Akshay Kumar has featured in a number of films but it was the first time he teamed up with Nupur Sanon for an exclusive music video. The song Filhaal had kicked off its production on September 22, 2019. The song has garnered over 870 million views on YouTube as of 2020.

Akshay Kumar shoots for his first music video #Filhaal with Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk... Directed by Arvinder Khaira... Sung by B Praak. pic.twitter.com/cqD9EzhSWa — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 22, 2019

