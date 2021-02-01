The Fugitive Cast: Details About The Actors & Their Characters In The 1993 Action Thriller

The Fugitive is an American action thriller film that released in 1993 and was directed by Andrew Davis. The Fugitive cast includes global stars like Harrison Ford and Tommy Lee Jones along with Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano, Jeroen Krabbé and more.

The film is about a doctor who is wrongfully accused of murdering his wife. He sets out to find his wife's actual killer and clear his name while being hunted by the police and a team of US Marshals. According to IMDb, the rating of The Fugitive is 7.8 out of 10. Read ahead to know more about the cast of The Fugitive.

Also read: Sherlock Gnomes Cast: This 2018 3D Animated Film Takes The Cake For A Starry Cast

The Fugitive cast -

Harrison Ford as Dr Richard Kimble

Harrison played the role of the doctor who was accused of murdering his wife. He is the recipient of many awards. He gained fame worldwide for his role in Star Wars and Indiana Jones films. He is also known for other popular films such as Blade Runner, Air Force One, Clear and President Danger, Blade Runner 2049 and many more. The U.S. domestic box office placed him at No. 4 on the list of highest-grossing domestic box office stars of all time.

Also read: What Time Does 'The Dig' Release On Netflix? See The Release Time, Plot And Other Details

Tommy Lee Jones as Deputy U.S. Marshal Samuel Gerard

Lee Jones played the role of a senior police officer. His notable performances are in Lonesome Dove, No Country for Old Men, Batman Forever, Under Siege and many more. He won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in The Fugitive.

Sela Ward as Helen Kimble

Sela Ward got her breakthrough with the role of Teddy Reed in the TV series Sisters. She was seen in films such as The Man Who Loved Women, Nothing in Common, My Fellow Americans, The Day After Tomorrow, The Guardian, Gone Girl and many more.

Also read: Pattas Movie Cast: Details About Actors And Their Characters In The 2020 Action-drama

Joe Pantoliano as Deputy U.S. Marshal Cosmo Renfro

Joe played the role of another police officer alongside Tommy. He has appeared in over 150 films, television, and stage productions. He was seen in films and series such as Hill Street Blues, The Goonies, La Bamba, Empire of the Sun, NYPD Blue, Memento, Bad Boys and many more.

Who was the real killer in The Fugitive?

Jeroen Krabbé was the man who killed Richard’s wife. He played the role of Dr Charles Nichols in the film. He has appeared in more than 60 films such as Soldaat van Oranje, The Fourth Man, The Living Daylights, The Prince of Tides, Immortal Beloved and more.

Also read: 'Rangasthalam' Cast: Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni And Others Part Of The Action-drama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.