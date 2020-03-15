Be It Traditional Or Casual Wear, Vicky Kaushal Loves To Flaunt His Blue Outfits; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most brilliant actors of Bollywood who enjoys a huge fan base. He has impressed number of people with his acting ability and choices of the roles. Vicky Kaushal is one of those actors of the industry who has achieved great success in a very short period. The actor has proved to be a game-changer after his movie, ‘URI’ managed to impress the audience.

Some of his most appreciated movies are Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan, Raazi, and many others. Along with his successful acting career, Vicky Kaushal is also famous for his stylish appearance and fashionable outfits. It has been observed that the actor loves to wear the colour blue. Be it traditional, casual or formal, Vicky Kaushal is obsessed with blue colour. If you don't' believe us, have a look at the below compilation of his photos-

Vicky Kaushal is obsessed with the colour blue, here's the proof

Vicky Kaushal is seen in a casual t-shirt. Going by the caption, he seems to be "looking for the rainbows"

Vicky Kaushal seems all smiles as he poses in a formal blue shirt and olive green pants

Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan look dapper in their formal suits. However, Vicky's blue suit is a standout

Vicky Kaushal in a traditional blue "kurta" will make your day

Vicky Kaushal looks super dapper in these contrast colour velvet suit for a magazine photoshoot

Vicky Kaushal in a blue tracksuit and jacket looks gym ready

Vicky Kaushal steps out in style in this blue shirt

Vicky Kaushal looks super comfy in his blue shirt and pyjamas pants.

