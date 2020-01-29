Vicky Kaushal Leaves His Fans Drooling With THIS Casual Kurta Picture

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most celebrated actors in the country. He has a huge fan base and been rolling out one hit after the other. When it comes to his personal style, his different avatars are loved by people across the country. The actor recently uploaded a picture that has left his fans in awe.

Vicky Kaushal leaves his fans drooling

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal recently posted a picture of himself on his official Instagram handle. In the picture, he can be seen wearing a white kurta with light work on it, paired with Patiala pants. The picture has been taken at Kyani and Co in Mumbai. The place is famous for its breakfast menu and cakes.

Vicky Kaushal has been spotted at the eatery in the past as well. He is sitting on the top floor of the restaurant. In a quirky caption for the post, he has written in double-quotes to turn the AC towards him. He has also tagged his stylist in the post. Have a look at the post here:

Vicky Kaushal in Bhoot: Part One

Bhoot: Part One-The Haunted Ship, starring Vicky Kaushal, will hit the theaters in 2020. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, who is also the writer of the movie. It is a horror film that is said to be based on true events that occurred in Mumbai. It features actors like Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana. The film is being produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions. Have a look at the poster of the much-awaited film here:

(Image Courtesy: Vicky Kaushal Instagram)

