Vicky Kaushal & Bhumi Pednekar Will Make You Fall In Love With Latest Song 'Channa Ve'

Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Bhoot-Part One: The Haunted Ship has created a lot of buzz on social. The movie has been a talk of the town since the trailer of the film released. On February 12, the makers of the movie have dropped a brand new song from the film.

The song titled as Channa Ve is a romantic track that features the lead actors Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal. Singer Akhil Sachdeva and Mansheel Gujral have lent their voices to this beautiful track. Akhil Sachdeva has written the lyrics of this song and has also composed the music for the song.

The video revolves around the beautiful relationship between the lead actors Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar before the tragic incident. In the video, Vicky Kaushal is reliving his golden memories with his wife whose role is essayed by Bhumi Pednekar. It can be speculated from the video that in the present time Vicky Kaushal is alone and his wife is dead.

The song Channa Ve is a sweet romantic song. It gave the audience a little bit of an escape from all the horror and the scary scenes that the makers of the movie shared in the past few days. The music of this song is very sweet and peaceful.

Watch the video here

The film Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship is produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Johar Shashank Khaitan and Apoorva Mehta. The film is directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 21. Bhoot - Part One: The Haunted Ship will be clashing with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

