Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Vicky Kaushal And His Immense Love For Pairing Jackets With Casual Outfits; See Pics

Bollywood News

'Masaan' star Vicky Kaushal loves pairing his casual outfits with the vivid collection of jackets he has, and these pictures are a proof. Read ahead--

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

If you want to know how to pair a jacket with casual clothes, Vicky Kaushal is the best person to look up to. Vicky Kaushal has an amazing collection of jackets. He surely knows how to style his amazing collection of jackets. Take a look at these pictures of Vicky Kaushal in jackets-

Vicky Kaushal's style of pairing jackets with casual outfits is inspiring. Have a look-

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's 'Bhoot' To Anushka Sharma's 'Pari': Unconventional Bollywood Horror Movies

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read: Bhoot Teaser: Vicky Kaushal's Film Promises To Be A Spookfest, Sure To Give You Goosebumps 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Also Read: Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship Trailer Launch Was A Star-studded Affair

The Masaan fame actor gained immense popularity after his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor is often spotted in casual outfits, and jackets seem to be his favourites styling choice, as is evident from the above pictures. Apart from casuals, the actor also has a great collection of formal outfits as he keeps sharing pictures of him donning ethnic wears once in a while on his Instagram. 

On the work front, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh which will be releasing later this year and Karan Johar's movie Takht, which will release next year. 

Also read: Vicky Kaushal Shares A Horrifying Scene From 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CHIDAMBARAM SLAMS CENTRE
TRUMP'S NEW BOLLYWOOD AVATAR
PM MODI SLAMS CONG OVER CAA
OMAR-MEHBOOBA TO BE PSA BOOKED
HYUNDAI UNVEILS CRETA 2020
JOFRA ARCHER RULED OUT OF IPL 2020