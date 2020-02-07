Vicky Kaushal And His Immense Love For Pairing Jackets With Casual Outfits; See Pics

If you want to know how to pair a jacket with casual clothes, Vicky Kaushal is the best person to look up to. Vicky Kaushal has an amazing collection of jackets. He surely knows how to style his amazing collection of jackets. Take a look at these pictures of Vicky Kaushal in jackets-

Vicky Kaushal's style of pairing jackets with casual outfits is inspiring. Have a look-

The Masaan fame actor gained immense popularity after his film Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor is often spotted in casual outfits, and jackets seem to be his favourites styling choice, as is evident from the above pictures. Apart from casuals, the actor also has a great collection of formal outfits as he keeps sharing pictures of him donning ethnic wears once in a while on his Instagram.

On the work front, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actor will also be seen in Sardar Udham Singh which will be releasing later this year and Karan Johar's movie Takht, which will release next year.

