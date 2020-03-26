Beautiful Pictures Of Kajol With Her Mother Tanuja Their Fans Must Have A Look At

Kajol is known for acting in some of the most popular films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. Kajol made her acting debut through the drama film Bekhudi in 1992 and she was soon rose to fame in 1993 with her second film Baazigar. Her father is a well-known filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and her mother is a famous actor Tanuja Samarth. Tanuja is an actor as well who has a massive fanbase till date. Here are some of the pictures of Kajol with her mother Tanuja.
Also Read: Priyanka Chopra To Kajol: Celebs Share COVID-19 Memes And Awareness Messages
Also Read: Deepika Padukone, Kajol & Others Join B-town Bandwagon To Support PM Modi's 'Janta Curfew'
Also Read: Ajay Devgn's Adorable Photos With Wife Kajol You Should Not Miss
Also Read: Kajol's Best Comedy Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.