Beautiful Pictures Of Kajol With Her Mother Tanuja Their Fans Must Have A Look At

Bollywood News

Kajol is a well-known actor in Bollywood, married to Ajay Devgn. Here's when she posted pictures with her family. Check out pictures with her mother Tanuja.

Written By Akanksha Ghotkar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajol

Kajol is known for acting in some of the most popular films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among othersKajol made her acting debut through the drama film Bekhudi in 1992 and she was soon rose to fame in 1993 with her second film Baazigar. Her father is a well-known filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and her mother is a famous actor Tanuja Samarth. Tanuja is an actor as well who has a massive fanbase till date. Here are some of the pictures of Kajol with her mother Tanuja.

Beautiful pictures of Kajol with her mother

  • On the occasion of International Women Day, the actor shared a post where she is seen with her mother Tanuja and sister Tanishaa.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

  • Kajol posted another picture with her her mother Tanuja, father Shomu, sister Tanishaa and brother Ayaan.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

  • The actor posted some fun pictures with her mother Tanuja on Instagram on the occasion of daughters day. She captioned by picture “Positions reversed ! Two daughters and two moms .. “
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

  • Kajol's photos on Instagram are all fantastic, especially ones where she poses with her mother. Veteran actor Tanuja looks beautiful posing with her daughter Kajol.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

  • Three generations of actors are seen in one picture all dressed up. Kajol posted the picture while she visited Chembur Gymkhana with her mother and sister.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on

