Priyanka Chopra To Kajol: Celebs Share COVID-19 Memes And Awareness Messages

The world is facing a serious epidemic with the coronavirus outbreak. Celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to spread awareness among the people regarding the same. They are often seen sharing pictures and videos, telling fans to take the precautionary measures to prevent themselves from COVID-19.

Many celebs are opting for self-quarantine and are urging fans to do the same. Several actors are taking to their social media handle to spread awareness. Recently, Kajol, Miley Cyrus and Kangana Ranaut shared pictures on their social media handle. The actors gave these pictures a twist as they gave their funny take on it. They shared memes from their respective movies and TV show. Check out their memes images below.

Apart from them, many other celebrities have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media to spread awareness and concern about the outbreak. They asked their fans to follow the given measures and stay indoors. Here’s taking a look at a few celebrities who have advised fans to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

Coronavirus Update

As per reports, there are currently there are 218,585 cases that have been tested positive globally. As per reports, the health departments are working continuously on finding the solution to the issue. The World Health Organization has been sharing pictures and videos on their social media handle on how to prevent coronavirus. Below is the post by WHO to prevent coronavirus.

