Kajol's Best Comedy Films That You Must Add To Your Watchlist

Bollywood actor Kajol is known for her incredible performances and her contribution to the Hindi film industry. She has been an integral part of every 90s kid’s childhood. Kajol took over the screen with her strong presence, bubbly nature, courageous and at the same time easygoing attitude. With her expressive eyes and stellar on-screen charisma, the actor has impressed innumerable fans. Here are some of her best comedy films that you must watch:

Kajol’s best comedy films:

1. Ishq

Ishq is directed by Indra Kumar and stars Ajay Devgn, Aamir Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in the lead roles. This film is considered to be Kajol’s major hit with Devgn. She has successfully impressed the audience with her comic role in the movie. Kajol plays a middle-class girl Kajal, who falls in love with a rich man, Ajay. However, the latter’s father deceives and tries to separate the lovers. Replete with hilarious dialogues, Ishq will give you barrels of laughter. This film is a rollercoaster ride with the first half loaded with comedy-drama and the second half consists of romance, heartbreak, and suspense.

2. Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha is a remake of the 1955 Hollywood flick French Kiss. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Kajol plays the role of an NRI, Sanjana, who travels from Paris to India so that she could get back her fiancé Rahul. However, she befriends her co-passenger Shekhar, who is a thief. She hires him to be her boyfriend, to make Rahul jealous. Amid the hullabaloo, the duo finds themselves falling in love with each other.

3. Yeh Dillagi

Yeh Dillagi is probably the only Bollywood film in which Kajol is paired with Akshay Kumar. This film was highly successful at the box office. Kajol plays the role of a fun-loving and bubbly woman, Sapna. Later on, she leaves the city to become rich and successful. After some time, Vijay (Akshay Kumar) and Vicky (Saif Ali Khan) fall in love with her and they both are brothers. Kajol's role in the film garnered her loads of applause for her stellar performance.

