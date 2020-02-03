Before 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', Here Are The Top LGBTQ Bollywood Movies To Watch

The world is well-versed with many Hollywood films that have explored diverse sexual orientations very well. Bollywood has also made several great films on the same subject. Films like Aligarh, Kapoor & Sons and many more are some of the must-watch LGBTQ Bollywood movies. One film that has recently taken over the internet is Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan focuses on homosexuality and is the second installment in the series. The first film received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience. The film stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and others in prominent roles. Listed below are some of the other must-watch LGBTQ Bollywood movies:

Top 5 LGBTQ movies to watch before the release of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

1) Kapoor & Sons

This is one of the best LGBTQ films that is an absolute must-watch. Kapoor & Sons stars Siddharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Fawad Khan and many more actors in prominent roles. Kapoor & Sons revolves around the story of two brothers, Arjun and Rahul, who fall for the same girl, only to discover later than Rahul is gay. Altogether the film is filled with drama, laughter, and romance.

2) Aligarh

This is another great film to watch when looking for some LGBTQ romance. The film stars Manoj Bajpai, Rajkummar Rao, Dilnaz Irani and many more actors in prominent roles. Aligarh is all about the story of a professor on whom a sting operation was carried out to determine his sexual orientation. The film takes an intense tone as more and more secrets are revealed.

3) Dostana

This is one of the most popular LGBTQ Bollywood movies. The film tells the story of Sam and Kunal, who pretend to be a gay couple to get an apartment. The movie depicts how things change when they fall in love with the same girl. Dostana stars Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and many more actors in eminent roles.

4) Margarita with a Straw

This is a very unique film and has a very quirky tone. The film talks about the story of a rebellious young woman with cerebral palsy, who leaves India to study in New York. Later, during her journey of self-discovery, she unexpectedly falls in love. The film stars Kalki Koechlin, Sayani Gupta and many others in crucial roles.

5) Bombay Talkies

This is another acclaimed LGBTQ flick. The film has a different tone and is an anthology of four short stories that describe how films have an influence on the lives of people from various strata of society. It stars various popular Bollywood actors. The films are directed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap.

