Ayushmann Khurrana On Playing A Homosexual Character In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

The trailer for Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan came as surprise and was loved by fans through and through. Many members from the LGBTQ community expressed their support and praised Ayushmann for taking such a bold role. The trailer has since then crossed over 35 million views on YouTube alone and the count keeps rising every hour.

Ayushmann Khurrana on playing a gay character in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

In an interview with an entertainment daily, the actor talked about his thought process behind choosing such a character to essay on screen. He said that playing this role was probably one of the most important decisions in his life.

Ayushmann also added that many from the film fraternity advised him against it. Some even went so far as to urge him to reconsider the project as no mainstream actor had ever portrayed a gay character on screen. However, it was Ayushmann’s decision to stick to the role and the script. He said he wanted to shatter the stereotypes around the role and several others through the film.

Talking to a news publication, Ayushmann mentioned that he had no apprehensions whatsoever in playing a gay character. The actor said one would need a mass hero or a mainstream actor to do such kind of roles in order to normalise it.

The actor called himself a risk-taker and hence added that this was the perfect opportunity for him to capitalise upon. He further added that there was no negative side to the character and therefore he had no fear about playing it on screen.

Ayushmann mentioned that the film as a whole was quite an entertaining experience. The actor mentioned that he enjoyed filming the movie very much and is eager for the audiences to finally watch it on the big screen.

He further added that the film was not only entertaining but it also delivered a powerful message about inclusivity and individuality. He assured his fans that this film, just like his previous films, will be a family entertainer.

