Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Reacts To Dad's LGBTQ+ Movie, Leaves Tahira Kashyap 'teary Eyed'

Bollywood News

Tahira Kashyap talks to her son about Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie, Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The conversation has left her "teary eyed".

ayushmann khurrana

Homosexuality is still considered a taboo subject in India. Parents avoid talking about it to kids and when any show related to the subject is broadcasted by a TV channel, they change the channel or avoid the conversation altogether. However, unlike other parents, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana discussed the topic with her son. His reply made her so happy and proud that she took to Twitter and wrote about the incident.

Tahira Kashyap has ‘The Talk’ with her son

Netizen’s comments on Tahira Kashyap’s post

Tahira’s experience has struck a chord with netizen. Many have even come up with very supportive comments.

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release on February 21, 2020. The movie is about same-sex love and how the Indian society, especially Indian parents deal with it. Besides Ayushamann Khurrana, the movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. It has been directed for Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by T-Series. Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of the 2017-release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This movie was about a man suffering from erectile dysfunction and starred Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

