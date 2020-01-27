Ayushmann Khurrana's Son Reacts To Dad's LGBTQ+ Movie, Leaves Tahira Kashyap 'teary Eyed'

Homosexuality is still considered a taboo subject in India. Parents avoid talking about it to kids and when any show related to the subject is broadcasted by a TV channel, they change the channel or avoid the conversation altogether. However, unlike other parents, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana discussed the topic with her son. His reply made her so happy and proud that she took to Twitter and wrote about the incident.

Tahira Kashyap has ‘The Talk’ with her son

With the upcoming film the dad is doing, I wanted to be forthcoming with my 8 year old son. I asked him if he knows what homosexuality means or being gay means. He knew it. I asked him if he was ok with it. He replied...what’s there not be ok about. (Teary eyed and proud) — Tahira Kashyap Khurrana (@tahira_k) January 27, 2020

Netizen’s comments on Tahira Kashyap’s post

Tahira’s experience has struck a chord with netizen. Many have even come up with very supportive comments.

Children today are more progressive in their thoughts. Be it homosexuality, divorce, remarriage, loss in family.. they are the strongest pillar to understand it all and accept. Its we who have so many doubts & think a lot about their comfort and mental state..#UpbringingMatters — Nafisa Joseph🇮🇳(نفيسة) (@NafisaJoseph) January 27, 2020

Wow. Speaks volumes about the upbringing by you both parents. Well done. Be proud of yourselves. Both of you. — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) January 27, 2020

My 16 year old daughter is unequivocally against discrimination of any kind and I could not be prouder. The new generation is more than ok 👍👍 — Tasneem (@tasisme) January 27, 2020

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to release on February 21, 2020. The movie is about same-sex love and how the Indian society, especially Indian parents deal with it. Besides Ayushamann Khurrana, the movie also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Maanvi Gagroo. It has been directed for Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by T-Series. Subh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the second installment of the 2017-release Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. This movie was about a man suffering from erectile dysfunction and starred Bhumi Pednekar along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

