'Beg You Not To Do This': Sonu Sood Reacts After Man Cuts His Arm To Write Actor's Name

Sonu Sood, a common man's messiah in these troubled times, is helping the migrants travel back home as the World fights the battle against Coronavirus.

Sonu Sood, a common man's messiah in these troubled times, is helping the migrants travel back home as the World fights the battle against Coronavirus. The 'Dabangg' actor has been actively responding to all the love, blessings, and queries he receives on social media.

While there are fans who share heartfelt messages, one fan attempted something extreme. The fan wrote, 'Sonu Sir Help' as his caption and shared pictures after he cut his arm. His arm was covered in blood and had Sonu written on it. The actor immediately took notice and begged him not to indulge in self-harm. He assured him that he can meet him anytime he wants personally but requested him and all his fans not to attempt something like this ever.

Sonu Sood moved by background dancers' tribute, says he is 'always a phone call away'

Sonu Sood recently helped a girl from Mumbai to reach Assam. She wrote, "please help us to send our home. We are from Assam now we are stuck in Mumbai during 1st lockdown with my sister and friend. we don't have money or place to stage. So please help us to send Home on urgent because my mom's health are not good."

Bhubaneswar: People worship Sonu Sood's poster, hail him as 'Corona Fighter King' 

 

 

