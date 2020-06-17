'Beg You Not To Do This': Sonu Sood Reacts After Man Cuts His Arm To Write Actor's Name

Sonu Sood, a common man's messiah in these troubled times, is helping the migrants travel back home as the World fights the battle against Coronavirus. The 'Dabangg' actor has been actively responding to all the love, blessings, and queries he receives on social media.

While there are fans who share heartfelt messages, one fan attempted something extreme. The fan wrote, 'Sonu Sir Help' as his caption and shared pictures after he cut his arm. His arm was covered in blood and had Sonu written on it. The actor immediately took notice and begged him not to indulge in self-harm. He assured him that he can meet him anytime he wants personally but requested him and all his fans not to attempt something like this ever.

Sonu Sood moved by background dancers' tribute, says he is 'always a phone call away'

I beg you not to do all this. It breaks my heart. 💔 I know your love for me and I feel every single day through your messages. But this kind of act makes me sad. Pls don’t do this. I can meet you in person anytime you want but request everyone not attempt this ever. Pls 🙏 https://t.co/hzLfyo5AZW — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 17, 2020

Sonu Sood recently helped a girl from Mumbai to reach Assam. She wrote, "please help us to send our home. We are from Assam now we are stuck in Mumbai during 1st lockdown with my sister and friend. we don't have money or place to stage. So please help us to send Home on urgent because my mom's health are not good."

Don’t worry dear. There is no word called “STRUCK” .. the new word for u now is “HOME” . It’s time to meet your families, pack your bags n tell mom n dad that you are coming home ❣️ check ur phone is about to ring 👍 Happy journey ✈️ @NeetiGoel2 @kkmookhey https://t.co/eUokkaHkph — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 17, 2020

The actor has helped thousands of migrants return to the homes during the pandemic. As part of his Ghar Bhejo campaign, Sonu Sood has already returned around 30,000 migrants to their native place. He is currently working with various travel agencies to try and help as many migrants as possible.

Bhubaneswar: People worship Sonu Sood's poster, hail him as 'Corona Fighter King'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.