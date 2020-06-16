Sonu Sood Moved By Background Dancers' Tribute, Says He Is 'always A Phone Call Away'

Migrant workers are not the only people who have been helped by Sonu Sood during the time of lockdown. Just a few days ago, Sonu Sood helped several background dancers of the Bollywood industry by providing them with ration kits. Later, a background dancer from the industry thanked Sonu Sood for his help and shared a heartfelt tribute for the actor on social media. Sonu Sood even replied to this tribute and reassured the background dancer that he was always just a phone call away.

Sonu Sood thanks background dancers for their heartwarming tribute

This is so emotional my brother. Thank u for all the love. You are the real heroes who make us look good when you dance with us. Every song that people see they don’t realise that the background dancers are the ones who make the song look magical. Always a phone call away for u❤️ https://t.co/RFXi98IgVY — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 16, 2020

Taking to social media, background dancer Nehal Kanojiya shared a heartwarming video where he and other background dancers from Bollywood thanked Sonu Sood for his help during the lockdown. According to Nehal Kanojiya's video, Sonu Sood helped him, and several other background dancers, by providing them with food rations. Background dancers from the Bollywood film industry have truly been hit hard during the lockdown due to lack of jobs which is why Sonu Sood decided to help them in their time of need.

In the video, Nehal Kanojiya and several other background dancers thanked Sonu Sood for his help. They also promised to always be there to help him out in his time of need. Sonu Sood was truly moved by this tribute video and he even responded to it on Twitter. The actor stated that the video was truly emotional and he thanked the background dancers for their love.

Further, Sonu Sood also called the background dancers the real heroes who made actors look good by dancing with them. Sonu Sood even claimed that people did not realise how background dancers were the ones who made the songs look magical. He also promised background dancers that he was only a phone call away for them.

Meanwhile, the actor has also helped thousands of migrants return to the homes during the pandemic. As part of his Ghar Bhejo campaign, Sonu Sood has already returned around 30,000 migrants to their native place. He is currently working with various travel agencies to try and help as many migrants as possible.

[Promo from Sonu Sood Instagram]

