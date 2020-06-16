Last Updated:

Bhubaneswar: People Worship Sonu Sood's Poster, Hail Him As 'Corona Fighter King'

A Twitter user from Bhubaneswar recently shared a video in which people can be seen worshipping Sonu Sood's 'Corona Fighter King' poster.

Bhubaneswar

In the past days, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been lauded as ‘the real hero’ for helping the stranded migrant workers and students to reach their homes amid COVID-19 crisis. While several people took to various social media platforms to express their gratitude towards Sood’s tremendous work, a Twitter user from Bhubaneswar recently shared a video to thank him.

In the now-viral video, one can see people standing in front of a huge poster of the Bollywood actor that read, “Corona Fighter King”. Along with Sood, the video also shows people hailing ‘Corona Fighter Queen’, Rani Panda and Sabyasachi Mishra. The short clip also shows people making rangoli design in front of the posters. 

Netizens hail Sood as ‘the real hero’ 

The clip shared on June 15 has taken the internet by storm. With over 83,000 views, the video has also garnered nearly 900 likes. While some internet users thanked the actor for his humanitarian act, others wrote that he deserves respect. One Twitter user said, “Bhai u deserve more than this.. you are a real Life superman”. Another user added, “A Million of Salutations at your feet dear Sonu Sir. You will live in our hearts till the last breath. Long Live & Stay Blessed Always”. 

The Bollywood actor was also moved by the ‘sweet’ gesture and shared the tweet with a caption, “I don’t deserve this”. 

First Published:
