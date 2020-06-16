Bhubaneswar: People Worship Sonu Sood's Poster, Hail Him As 'Corona Fighter King'

In the past days, Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been lauded as ‘the real hero’ for helping the stranded migrant workers and students to reach their homes amid COVID-19 crisis. While several people took to various social media platforms to express their gratitude towards Sood’s tremendous work, a Twitter user from Bhubaneswar recently shared a video to thank him.

In the now-viral video, one can see people standing in front of a huge poster of the Bollywood actor that read, “Corona Fighter King”. Along with Sood, the video also shows people hailing ‘Corona Fighter Queen’, Rani Panda and Sabyasachi Mishra. The short clip also shows people making rangoli design in front of the posters.

Netizens hail Sood as ‘the real hero’

The clip shared on June 15 has taken the internet by storm. With over 83,000 views, the video has also garnered nearly 900 likes. While some internet users thanked the actor for his humanitarian act, others wrote that he deserves respect. One Twitter user said, “Bhai u deserve more than this.. you are a real Life superman”. Another user added, “A Million of Salutations at your feet dear Sonu Sir. You will live in our hearts till the last breath. Long Live & Stay Blessed Always”.

Keep it up ! God bless. — mohan (@mohansunderam) June 15, 2020

Don't you again say "I don't deserve this" Sir. I understand that you don't want your fans to do such kind of activities for you and I would like you to understand that it'll be better if you say 'that is not necessary'

You deserve all the love, respect &happiness in the world. — DON'T FORGET DCBlackOut🎗check my pinned ~BLM~ (@WeLoveLove_1D) June 15, 2020

You deserve much more😍💐🙏🇮🇳 — PA181013 (@pa181013) June 15, 2020

Sir thanks to help them at this critical situations ❤ — Priyanshu Rana (@Priyans41723126) June 15, 2020

Superman for migrant workers...

Sonu sooding for hearts.... — Mehaboob Ali (@Mehaboo33331094) June 15, 2020

The Bollywood actor was also moved by the ‘sweet’ gesture and shared the tweet with a caption, “I don’t deserve this”.

This is so sweet❣️.. but I don’t deserve this🙏 just your love and wishes keep us alive ❤️ https://t.co/uYCos3t9Rr — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 15, 2020

