'Bell Bottom' Team Thanks Producer Vashu Bhagnani For Helping Them 'achieve Impossible'

After months of production shutdowns, the entire Bell Bottom team was elated to start work amid the pandemic. The entire team which wrapped up their UK shooting schedule recently expressed their sincere thanks to the producer Vashu Bhagnani for taking the utmost care of the shoot and the cast till the end by following all necessary norms and precautions on the sets.

The team which recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of the forthcoming film expressed their gratitude to Vashu for making arrangements and looking after the safety of all. One of the producers Deepshikha Deshmukh shared a post on Instagram where she shared the picture of Vashu Bhagnani while penning the appreciation post. In the post, she wrote that Vashu was the man who silently made everything happen. She mentioned that starting from skipping meals to post-midnight meetings to ensuring everything is done, Vashu was pro at everything he did every single day. Deepshika wrote that he was very strictly following and adhering to all the safety norms and guidelines laid down by the government to resume shooting for the film in the UK. At last, Deepshikha thanked the producer on behalf of the entire team for helping all to achieve the impossible and to create history by keeping all safe.

As a responsible producer, the production, Pooja Entertainment undertook the overall responsibility of ensuring that appropriate standards of health and safety were achieved and maintained throughout the production process. They dedicated quality time during quarantine to plan out health and safety measures along with other necessary pre-production activities.

The entire team including the cast and crew recently headed back to India after completing the shoot. Actor Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the private airport in London with her leading lady to announce the film’s wrap. Akshay even wrote about returning back to the country after spending approximately a month shooting for the film. The movie has been shot in the highlands of Scotland and will have a theatrical release on 2nd April 2021.

