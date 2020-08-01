Jackky Bhagnani Extends Support To 600 Dancers' Families Of AIFT & EDA Amid COVID-19

Just like many other Bollywood stars, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani is also setting new examples for everyone with his philanthropic work during such challenging times amid the coronavirus pandemic. Jackky Bhagnani recently extended his hand of support to 600 dancers' families of All India Film and Television and Events Dancers association by donating essential groceries.

Jackky Bhagnani extends helping hand

Without work, the dancers and their families have been drastically hit as the events and production work has been on a halt for about 4 months now. Extending a hand of support to their families, Jackky Bhagnani helped the families, doing his bit for the society yet again. As a label, Jackky’s Jjust Music works with dancers along with musicians for different music videos. Helping his own, while keeping the intent of his motto high of “artists first”, Jackky marked his donations through the label.

Apart from this, earlier also, the actor-producer had donated more than 1000 PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to BMC officials. When the actor had found out that these officials were working without these kits, he immediately decided to send those to them. Also, through his initiative Muskurayega India under the Jjust Music label, they managed to donate more than Rs 3 crores to the various relief funds for COVID-19. In the past, too he has taken to social media asking people to introspect about their deeds towards nature, he has also urged people to take necessary precautions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackky Bhagnani has an impressive line-up of films under his banner Pooja Entertainment. Apart from his last film Jawaani Jaaneman which was quite well-received, his upcoming projects include, Coolie No.1 featuring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, Bell Bottom featuring Akshay Kumar, Burning Train, Durgavati and many more. Even with the music label, Jjust Music, Jackky has been producing some amazing singles and is doing great work on the music front. According to reports, just a few days ahead of Bellbottom to start shooting, producer Jackky Bhagnani has signed on India’s oldest music label – Saregama to come on board as the music partner for the big-budget Akshay Kumar starrer.

(Image credit: PR handout)

