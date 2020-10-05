'Bell Bottom' Teaser Gives Glimpse Of Akshay Kumar's Charcater, Fans Say "Khiladi Is Back"

The official teaser of Akshay Kumar starrer thriller film Bell Bottom has released recently. The 29 seconds long teaser gives a glimpse of the character of Akshay Kumar from the film. The teaser has created a buzz among the fans of the actor and they have flooded the social media with their reactions and thoughts about the same.

Fans react to Bell Bottom official teaser

The teaser of BellBottom gives a sneak peek into the movie and hints that the film has a retro theme. The teaser of the movie shows Akshay Kumar as a RAW agent who is set to solve the mystery of a plane highjack that took place in the 80s. The teaser of the film shows Kumar walking towards an aeroplane with a briefcase in hand.

Watch the teaser below

Netizens react

Fans of the actor could not hold themselves back as they took to social media to express their opinions on the trailer. A number of people expressed how excited they are to watch the trailer of the film. Check out some of the tweets below.

Looks like mission impossible...

Khiladi is back,,,. ðŸ”¥. Picture abhi baki hai mere dost..#khiladikumar#BellBottomTeaser pic.twitter.com/5JS271bCOT — Mohit AryaðŸŒ¿ (@MohitMa26) October 5, 2020

Many people appreciated Akshay Kumar’s look in the film and praised the actor in the teaser. A number of people called Akshay Kumar a “Gem of Bollywood” and “unstoppable”. Check out some of the reactions below.

Akshaykumar doing his film like no other

Appreciate ðŸ”¥ 4G speed v kam hoga#BellbottomTeaser — Debaprasad (@Prasad_Das1) October 5, 2020

While in one shot the actor is seen suited up as a government official, in another scene he is seen dressed as an employee working at the airport. Several people expressed that they are very excited to watch the film next year as the teaser looks promising and “mind blowing”. A number of people praised the background music of the teaser. Check out the comments and reactions below.

Best thing about #BellbottomTeaser is BGM ðŸ”¥ðŸ’¯

Next Level BGM #BellBottom — Rohit Waghmare-Patil (@r_w_39) October 5, 2020



Release date

The film is set to release on April 2 in the year 2021. The film’s production had halted due to the COVID 19 pandemic. Akshay Kumar was the first Bollywood actor to start his film’s shoot post-COVID 19 scare outside the country. The film shot in the highlands of Scotland and the filming was wrapped a few days ago.

Actor Akshay Kumar has been posting several pictures and posters of the upcoming film. The actor has been promoting the film for quite some time now. A while ago, a celebrity photographer had posted a picture of the cast and crew team of Bell Bottom. Check out the posts below.

Film details

Bell Bottom is directed by Ranjit Tiwari and is based on the plane hijack that took India by a storm in the early 1980s where Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of a RAW agent. The film Bell Bottom is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. The upcoming movie is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. Bell Bottom is set to release on April 2, 2021. The movie is written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

