Jackky Bhagnani Visits A Gurudwara While Shooting For 'Bell Bottom' In The UK

Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani was recently spotted at a gurudwara in Glasglow, UK. The actor, who is currently shooting for his new film Bell Bottom in the UK, took time out from his strenuous shoot to pay his respects at the gurudwara. Take a look at his post and see how fans responded to the same.

Jackky Bhagnani at a gurudwara in the UK

The actor uploaded a post on Instagram where he is seen at a gurudwara. In the post captioned '#Waheguru #IkOnkar #Grateful' (sic), the actor can be seen praying inside the place of worship. He is sporting a black jacket and a black shirt. The actor seems very focused while praying. Take a look at Jackky Bhagnani's photo:

Pic Credit: Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned 'Waheguru' and others added that the artist looked good. Take a look at the comments fans left on his post:

Pic Credit: Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram

Bell Bottom is the new film by director Ranjit M Tewari and has been described as a spy thriller film. Fans will see many talented actors in the film like Akshay Kumar as Detective Gautam Banerjee, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The actors are currently shooting in the UK.

Actor Jackky Bhagnani is very active on his Instagram. In his recent post, fans could spot Jackky Bhagnani in Glasglow, UK. Fans could spot the actor jumping in his post and he was seen sporting a black outfit again. Take a look at his post:

The actor also added a profound caption with his post. His caption read - '“It is upto you to give life a meaning“ ~ Jean Paul Sartre

#positivevibes' (sic). Many fans added that they loved the post. One fan mentioned that the caption was also 'impressive'.

In another post, fans could see the Jackky Bhagnani with Akshay Kumar. The post was uploaded on the occasion of his birthday. The caption read - 'Happy Birthday @akshaykumar Sir! You have been an inspiration for me since always. I have been fortunate enough to get to know you closely and learn so much. Your energy, positivity, optimistic approach, ideologies, team spirit, work ethics is absolutely unmatchable.' (sic). Take a look:

Promo Pic Credit: Jackky Bhagnani's Instagram

