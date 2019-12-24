Best Bollywood Movies Of The Decade That One Must Binge-watch Before The Year Ends

This decade has seen a lot of beautiful films made in Indian cinema that were not just commendable for their box office collections but were also loved for their content. The whole idea of cinema seems to have been revolutionised from what it used to be. With more advanced technologies in hand, the world of cinema seemed more close to reality than ever. Here are the 10 best Bollywood movies of this decade:

My Name is Khan (2010)

2010 had been a good year for movies. It seems to have seen a lot of fresh and new content on the silver screen even in the clichéd genre of love stories like Anjaana Anjani and Break Ke Baad. It was also the year which introduced the two running and most successful franchises of Bollywood, Dabang and Housefull. However, the movie which most stood out in the year was Karan Johar-directed My Name is Khan. The movie won a lot of awards in each category including Filmfare Award for Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress making it one of the best Bollywood movies.

Rockstar (2011)

In the year 2011, a lot of good movies were made including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, The Dirty Picture, Delhi Belly, 7 Khoon Maaf and many more. However, the movie which really stood out was Imtiaz Ali directed and Ranbir Kapoor starring Rockstar. Ranbir was highly lauded for his performance of a rockstar in the film who finally reaches his stardom after losing the love of his life. The movie not only won awards for Best Actor but also Best Director, Best Music Director and Best Screenplay.

Also Read: Must-watch Movies That Are Perfect For Bonding With Your Siblings

Barfi (2012)

With movies like Vicky Donor, English Vinglish, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kahaani, and Cocktail on the list, the movie which truly managed to stand out this year was the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Barfi. The movie is about a dumb-mute boy who falls in love with an autistic girl (Priyanka Chopra). The movie earned a lot of praise for Ranbir’s impeccable performance and also a host of awards especially in the Best Actor category.

Bhag Milkha Bhag (2013)

2013 had a lot of good movies in the list like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Lootera, Kai Po Che, Madras Café, Lunchbox and many more. However, the Farhan Akhtar-starrer Bhag Milkha Bhag managed to steal the show. Based on the life of the Indian runner, the movie seemed to have established the actor’s skills in the industry. Besides a host of awards, the movie also won two National Awards that year.

Also Read: Must-watch Movies That Are Perfect For Bonding With Your Siblings

PK (2014)

With movies like Haider, 2 States, Mardaani, Highway and many more to compete with, Aamir Khan’s PK still stood out that year. With phenomenal acting as the alien stranded on earth, Aamir managed to steal the show while also giving a social message in the movie. It also managed to gross a whopping ₹875 crores at the theatres.

Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s chemistry managed to steal the show with Bajirao Mastani among a host of good movies that year like Bhajrangi Bhaijaan, NH10, Piku, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, and some more. The historical drama also cast Priyanka Chopra in the role of Kashi Bai and she received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the movie. Bajirao Mastani won a lot of awards in all categories including Best Actor and Best Actress.

Also Read: Dilip Kumar Birthday Special: 4 Must-watch Movies Of Legendary Actor

Dangal (2016)

Aamir Khan’s Dangal which is based on the life of the female Indian wrestler Geeta Phogat was the show-stealer for this year amongst Kapoor & Sons, Neerja, Udta Punjab, Airlift and many more. The movie won a host of awards along with a National Award for the newbie, Zaira Wasim for Best Supporting Actress. The movie also introduced Ayushmann Khurrana’s brother Aparshakti to the Bollywood industry.

Baahubali 2: Hindi (2017)

This year it was not a Bollywood film, rather the South Indian industry who managed to steal the show. Baahubali 2 managed to become the highest-grossing movie of the year while competing with Tiger Zinda Hai, Golmaal Again, Judwaa 2, Raaes and many more. It made a whopping collection of ₹511.30 crores at the box office.

Also Read: Meghna Gulzar's Best Must-watch Movies To Binge On Her Birthday

Sanju (2018)

Sanjay Dutt’s biopic that starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role managed to grab a greater number of seats at the theatres in 2018. The movie was highly commended for Ranbir’s complete bodily transformation into Sanjay Dutt. Sanju was the highest-grossing film of the year with a net collection of ₹342.53 making it one of the must-watch movies of the decade.

Gully Boy (2019)

2019 also seemed to be a good year at the movies with Uri: The Surgical Strike, Kabir Singh, Kesari, Article 15, Mission Mangal and many more. However, the movie which really stood out was Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy. The movie starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, two Dharavi residents. The movie has also been sent to the Oscars and had a box office collection of ₹245.21 making it one of the must-watch movies of the decade.

Also Read: Brad Pitt Birthday: Must-watch Movies Of The Hollywood Superstar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.