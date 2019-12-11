Dilip Kumar Birthday Special: 4 Must-watch Movies Of Legendary Actor

Dilip Kumar turns 97 today. He has appeared in different legendary roles till now. He has done more than 50 films in his Bollywood career. On his special day, know the best movies to watch of Dilip Kumar today:

Dilip Kumar's best movies

Andaz

This is one of the best old movies of Dilip Kumar. It was a massive hit in those days and gained a huge record at the box office. Andaz is a story of a girl Neena, played by Nargis. Dilip falls in love with Neena, who is his best friend. But unfortunately, he, later on, finds out that she was already engaged to a person named Rajan. The movie was directed by Mehboob Khan.

Devdas

Devdas (1955) touched the sky with Dilip Kumar’s outstanding performance in the movie. Devdas is a love triangle with a tragic end. The film showcases Devdas and Paro’s childhood love, but they do not end up together. After Devdas’s family disapproves of his and Paro’s love, Paro is forced to marry some other person whom she never loved. All this turns Devdas into a depressed alcoholic. The movie was directed by Bimal Roy.

Amar

Amar is another hit movie of Dilip Kumar. The movie was released in 1954. It is a story about Amarnath and Anju, who are engaged and very soon to get married. They are all in love but one tragic twist breaks down their love. Their love destroys after Amarnath is accused of molesting a poor woman from a village. The movie was directed by Mehboob Khan.

Kranti

Kranti is an ensemble movie, featuring Dilip Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Parveen Babi, Sarika, Prem Chopra, Madan Puri, Paintal, and Pradeep Kumar. These set of people form a group of revolutionaries with the goal of washing away British out from India. The movie was directed by Manoj Kumar.

