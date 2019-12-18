Brad Pitt Birthday: Must-watch Movies Of The Hollywood Superstar

Bratt Pitt is one of the most popular stars around the globe. He is known for his acting as well as for his stunning look. Pitt has acted in several acclaimed movies. The actor was born on December 18, 1963. On the occasion of his birthday, read to know a few of his best film.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Birthday: Here're Some Of The Best Roles Of The Star

Bratt Pitt’s best films

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Bratt Pitt’s recent release was this Quentin Tarantino’s film. The movie also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood's Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.

12 Monkeys

Releases in 1995, it is a mystery, science-fictional thriller. In a future world devastated by disease, a man is sent back in time to collect information about the man-made virus that wiped out most of the human population on the planet. Along with Brad Pitt is stars, Bruce Willis and Madeleine Stowe.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Reunites With Exes Jennifer Aniston And Gwyneth Paltrow At Christmas Party

Moneyball

The movie stars Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Robin Wright and Chris Pratt with others. Oakland A's general manager Billy Beane's successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players. The film received several accolades.

Se7en (Seven)

Helmed by David Fincher, it shows two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives. It stars Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Gwyneth Paltrow and Kevin Spacey. The film is among the best crime suspense films.

Also Read | Brad Pitt To Celebrate 56th Birthday With His Children Shiloh, Knox And Vivienne

Inglourious Basterds

This Quentin Tarantino film shows Nazi-occupied France during World War II and a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner's vengeful plans for the same. It stars Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Michael Fassbender, Eli Roth and Mélanie Laurent along with others. The war drama film was praised by audiences.

Fight Club

Directed by David Fincher, it is considered as one of the best thriller drama films. It stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton, and Helena Bonham Carter. An insomniac office worker and a devil-may-care soapmaker form an underground fight club that evolves into something much, much more.

Also Read | Brad Pitt Pledged To Make Quality Movies After Troy, Which Drove Him Crazy

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.