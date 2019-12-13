Meghna Gulzar's Best Must-watch Movies To Binge On Her Birthday

Meghna Gulzar is the daughter of the highly regarded lyricist and poet Gulzar and actor Raakhee. She began her career as a freelance writer for a national newspaper in English language and the NFDC publication Cinema in India. She has been known to write scripts and direct documentaries for Doordarshan and music videos for several music albums. She debuted as a directed for a critically acclaimed movie, Filhaal in 2002. She has directed over six films, including Just Married, Talvar, Raazi, and Dus Kahaniyaan. Her upcoming movie, Chhapaak, a biography based on an acid attack survivor, is set to release next year. While the trailer of the Chhapaak took the internet by storm, here are a few of Meghna’s film one must watch on the occasion of her birthday today.

Raazi

Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starred in this critically acclaimed movie. This film garnered a lot of recognition to Meghna Gulzar as a director. The spy thriller film revolved around an Indian girl married and sent off to a Pakistani household to spy and gather information for national security. The film was well-received by the audience and critics. Raazi won many awards and became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2018.

Talvar

The Meghna Gulzar-directed film Talvar was a thriller drama film that released in 2015. It was written by Vishal Bhardwaj and starred Irrfan Khan and Konkona Sen Sharma. The movie was based on true events of a double murder case involving a teenage girl and her family’s servant. The film follows the investigation of the case from three different perspectives, one of the local police and two different teams from the CBI. The movie performed well at the box office and was appreciated by critics as well.

Filhaal

The movie released in the year 2002 and marked the debut of Meghna Gulzar as a director. The movie stars Tabu, Sushmita Sen, Sanjay Suri, and Palash Sen. The movie is a story about two best friends who were different in nature yet inseparable. But as life goes on, the events in their lives take turns and jealousy, insecurity, and negativity start to emerge. The movie was critically acclaimed.

