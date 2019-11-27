Best Christian Bale Films That Are Loved For Their Plot And Performance

Christian Bale has delivered a number of critically acclaimed performances in his acting career. The actor has also won an Oscar for his performance in the film The Fighter. Here are five films of the actor that are a must-watch for every movie buff.

Best Christian Bale films:

1. The Machinist (2004)

The Machinist is a psychological thriller released in 2004. The plot of the film is based on an industrial worker who has not had proper sleep in a long time. The film stars actors like Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh, and Aitana Sanchez-Gijon, amongst others. The film has been written by Scott Kosar and directed by Brad Anderson. The film is much loved for the portrayal of the story and Christian Bale’s performance.

2. The Prestige (2006)

The Prestige is a film full of mystery and released in the year 2006. The film is based on two magicians who decide to battle each other and put everything at stake for the same. The film features powerful artists like Christian Bale and Hugh Jackman. The film was directed by Christopher Nolan who has also contributed to the story of the film. The film is loved by the fans for the performances and the unexpected turn of events.

3. The Dark Knight (2008)

The Dark Knight was a superhero film that released in the year 2008. The film revolves around the chase between iconic characters Batman and Joker. The film stars Christian Bale as Batman and Heath Ledger as Joker. The film was directed by Christopher Nolan who also contributed to the story of the film. The film is considered one of the best films of the Batman series by most DC fans.

4. American Hustle (2013)

American Hustle is a crime film which released in the year 2013. The film is based on a conman who is forced to work with an FBI agent. The stars Christian Bale and Amy Adams in pivotal roles. The film was directed by David O. Russell who also contributed to the writing of the film. The film is much loved for its plotline.

5. Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Ford v Ferrari is the latest film starring Christian Bale, which is being received well by the audience. The film revolves around two American car designers who decide to battle each other. The film has been directed by James Mangold. The film stars actors like Matt Damon and Christian Bale. The film has been rated well by the critics.

