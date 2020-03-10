Best Deepika Padukone Movies According To IMDb, Including 'Tamasha' & 'Piku'

Deepika Padukone is popular for her sharp looks and incredible acting skills. The actor now has a strong footing in the Indian film industry. Marking her debut with the blockbuster Om Shanti Om. She is now among the most celebrated actors in Bollywood. Deepika Padukone has worked in several popular movies and has given several memorable performances. Take a look at the IMDb chart of her top-rated films.

Padmaavat

Padmaavat is set in medieval times. Queen Padmavati is married to a noble king Maharawal Ratan Singh, played by Shahid Kapoor and they live in a prosperous fortress. Their lives go for a toss when Sultan Alauddin Khilji, played by Ranveer Singh, hears about Padmaavati's beauty. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. It has an IMDB rating of 7.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is a romantic drama film that narrates the love story of Kabir and Naina, who meet on a trekking trip. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. It has an IMDB rating of 7.1.

Piku

Piku is a comedy-drama about the relationship between a daughter and her father. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. It has an IMDB rating of 7.6.

Bajirao Mastani

Bajirao Mastani' is a historical romance film depicting the epic love story between a Maratha general, Bajirao and his second wife Mastani, a warrior princess from Bundelkhand. The movie features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. It has an IMDB rating of 7.2.

Tamasha

Tamasha is the story of Ved and Tara. They fall in love while on a holiday in Corsica and decide to keep their real identities a secret. Tara then returns to Delhi and meets a new Ved, who is trying to discover his true self. The film also explores concepts of dreams, ambitions, and desires. The movie stars Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles. It has an IMDB rating of 7.3

Image Credits: Deepika Padukone Instagram

