Deepika Padukone-inspired Kurtas That Should Be A Part Of Everyone's Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone made her debut in Om Shanti Om and had stunned the audience with her stylish looks. Since then, she has established herself as one of the finest actors in Bollywood and a fashion icon. Whether it is casual dressing for some outing or opting for one of the most beautiful sarees for her wedding, Deepika Padukone is considered a fashion queen and knows how to ace any look.

Whether it is a trip to a salon, a photoshoot or a causal hang-out, the actor is often spotted in kurtas and other traditional wear. Her choices have been flawless and stunning. As the wedding season is up, you can take cues from the diva and opt for some traditional outfits.

Deepika Padukone-inspired traditional wear

On the workfront, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Kabir Khan's '83 opposite Ranveer Singh.

Promo Image Courtesy: Instagram - sabyasachiofficial