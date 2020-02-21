Deepika Padukone Flaunting These Off-shoulder Dresses Is Too Hot To Handle; See Pics

One of the most beautiful Bollywood actors, Deepika Padukone always keeps posting her photos on her Instagram portal updating fans with her life. Her Instagram is always filled with fashionable outfits, styles and looks that no one can stop gushing over.

Along with superb acting talent and beauty that Deepika carries, she also has some really great sense of style that always manages to trend in B-Town. Amongst the countless styles that she has effortlessly flaunted, here we have compiled the looks in which she is dazzling with some ethereal off-shoulder dress.

Also read | Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

Deepika Padukone flaunting her off-shoulder outfits

Deepika Padukone is looking like a red cherry in this beautiful whole red colour off-shoulder outfit.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

The actor is looking stunning this orange short off-shoulder dress.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Celebrities Who Give Major Fashion Goals

The Happy New Year actor is wearing an off-shoulder flared gown in baby pink and black colour.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

In this picture, Deepika Padukone's style is just mindblowing in a red one-piece dress with a pink bow

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

The actor's style in this purple off-shoulder outfit makes her look divine

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Deepika Padukone's Best Moments From The Film 'Karthik Calling Karthik'

Deepika Padukone's style in this off-shoulder dress is just awesome. Not many can pull off the green colour as Deepika can

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

The Padmaavat actor looks stunning in this white off-shoulder dress

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Her style in this white off-shoulder frock style dress looks amazing.

Image courtesy: @deepikapadukone

Also read | Deepika Padukone To Anushka Sharma: Celebrity-approved Statement Sleeves In Trend