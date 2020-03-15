Best Dialogues From 'Dear Zindagi' That Teach Life Lessons

With back to back blockbusters, Alia Bhatt has proven to be one of the finest and most sought-after actors in Bollywood.Her film Dear Zindagi was one of such hits. The drama flick is penned and helmed by Gauri Shinde. The film tells the story of Kiara, played by Alia Bhatt, who is discontented with her life and meets Dr Jehangir, a free-spirited psychologist who helps her develop a new perspective on life.

According to Box Office India, Dear Zindagi grossed over ₹139.29 crores (US$20 million) at the box office. It also earned a number of accolades at prestigious awards. Here are some of the best dialogues from Alia Bhatt's Dear Zindagi that are life lessons for many

Life Inspirational Dialogues from 'Dear Zindagi' -

"Kabhi kabhi hum mushkil rasta sirf is liye chunte hai, kyun ki humein lagta hai, important cheezein paane ke liye humein mushkil rasta apnana chahiye. Apne aap ko punish karna bahut zaroori samajhte hai. But why? Aasaan rasta kyun nahi chun sakte? Kya burai hai us mein? Khaas karke jab us mushkil ka saamna karne ke liye hum taiyaar hi nahi hai!"

Tum agar khulke ro nahi sakogi ... toh khulkar has kaise sakogi

Hum Kitni Qursiyan Dekhte Hain Koyi Ek Lene Se Pehle… Phir Apna Life Partner Choose Karne Se Pehle Options Dekhne Main Kya Problem Hai

Zindagi mein jab koi pattern banta ya koi aadat banti dikhai de na ... toh uske baare mein achchi tarah se sochna chahiye ... genius is about knowing when to stop

Zindagi Ek Jigsaw Puzzle Ki Tarah Hai… I Can Help You Find the Pieces, But You Will Have To Complete The Game

Albert Einstein ne kaha tha ... pagal woh hota hai joh roz roz same kaam karta hai ... magar chahta hai ki nateeja alag ho

We are all our own teachers in the school of life.

Jab hum apne aap ko achchi tarah samajh lete hai ... toh doosre kya samajhte hai, it doesn't matter ... not at all

Agar hum apni zindagi ka steering wheel apne haath mein nahi lenge na ... toh koi doosra driver seat par baith jayega

Don't let the past blackmail your present ... to ruin a beautiful future

