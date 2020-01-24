The Debate
From 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' To 'De De Pyaar De', Here Are Luv Ranjan's Hit Bollywood Films

Bollywood News

Luv Ranjan has directed, produced and written many films that have been major blockbusters. Here are a few among them. Check out the full list of movies here-

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
luv Ranjan

Luv Ranjan is an Indian film director, writer and producer. His debut directional, Pyaar Ka Punchnama starring Kartik Aaryan, Raayo S Bakhirta, Divyendu Sharma, Sonalli Sehgall, Nushrat Bharucha and Ishita Raj Sharma in lead roles was a straight hit. After the success of his latest film De De Pyaar De, Luv Ranjan will also be bankrolling the upcoming film Jai Mummy Di. Let us take a look at some of his best films.

ALSO READ | Best Films Featuring Bollywood Actor Kumud Mishra In Pivotal Roles

Best films by director Luv Ranjan

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety is one of Luv Ranjan's best directional ventures. The movie released in 2018 and earned a Box Office total of ₹150 crores. The movie consists of songs like Dil Chori, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Bom Diggy Diggy which were a major hit with the audience.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonu के Titu की Sweety (@sonutitusweety) on

ALSO READ | Ranbir Kapoor And Ajay Devgn-starrer Drama Is Not Shelved, Announces Luv Ranjan

Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Pyaar Ka Punchnama is the debut film of Kartik Aaryan and also the directional debut of Luv Ranjan. The movie was a super hit after which the makers came up with a second installment. The movie released in 2011.

ALSO READ | Thiruvalluvar Statue Vandalised Amid 'saffronisation' Controversy

De De Pyaar De

De De Pyaar De was directed by Akiv Ali and the story was written by Luv Ranjan. Chale Aana and Dil Royi Jaaye are a few of the fan favourite songs from the movie sung by Armaan Malik and Arijit Singh respectively. The movie is stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh lead roles.

ALSO READ | 'Ram': Mohanlal Reunites With Drishyam Director, To Work With Trisha For The First Time

 

 

Published:
