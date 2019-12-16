Best Films Featuring Bollywood Actor Kumud Mishra In Pivotal Roles

Kumud Mishra has been a part of a number of critically acclaimed films. His work was liked by most of the audience. Here is a look at a few of the best roles played by Kumud Mishra.

Best films featuring Kumud Mishra

1. Rockstar (2011)

Rockstar was a drama film released in the year 2011. The film revolves around a young man and his journey towards becoming a successful musician. It was directed and written by Imtiaz Ali. Kumud Mishra plays the role of Khatana, a supportive man in Jordan’s life. The film also stars actors like Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis Fakhri, and Piyush Mishra in pivotal roles. Rockstar received mixed reviews from the audience.

2. Airlift (2016)

Airlift was a semi-drama film released in the year 2016. The film revolves around Indian stuck in Kuwait while Iraq invades their land. The film was directed by Raja Menon, who had also written the story of the film. It stars Kumud Mishra as Sanjeev Kohli. The film also features actors like Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Prakash Belawadi in significant roles. The film was loved by the fans and critics alike.

3. Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

Tiger Zinda Hai was an action-adventure film which released in the year 2017. The film revolves around a bunch of India and Pakistan nurses held hostage in Iraq. The film was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Kumud Mishra played the role of Rakesh, who was an important intelligence agent. The film also featured actors like Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anupriya Goenka in pivotal roles. It was a blockbuster at the box office.

4. Jolly LLB 2 (2017)

Jolly LLB 2 was a comedy-drama film released in the year 2017. The film revolves around an aspiring lawyer and how he gets the most important case of his life. The film was written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It features Kumud Mishra as Suryaveer Singh, a police officer. The film also stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi, and Saurabh Shukla in important roles.

5. Article 15 (2019)

Article 15 was a crime film released in the year 2019. The film revolves around the caste system destroying a village. The film was directed by Anubhav Sinha who also contributed to the story of the film. The film stars Kumud Mishra as Kisan Jatav, who was a police officer living in fear. The film also stars actors like Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, and Manoj Pahwa in important roles. The film was rated well by the critics and was also loved by fans.

