A Katrina Kaif Fan? Here Are Best Of Her Songs You Need To Add To Your Playlist

Katrina Kaif is one of the most popular actors in the Hindi film industry. Known for her amazing dancing skills, her illustrious career in the industry has seen several foot-tapping numbers. Here are the best of Katrina Kaif's songs that every fan must have on their playlist:

Zara Zara Touch Me

One of the most iconic songs of Katrina Kaif, this song is from the first instalment of Race franchise. Katrina Kaif delivered a sizzling performance and is still considered to be one of her best songs till date according to critics and fans alike. National Award winner Monali Thakur had lent her voice to this dance number. The song was also nominated for the IIFA Awards and the Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Female Playback Singer that year.

Kamli

Belonging to the third instalment of Dhoom, this song was critically acclaimed, especially for Katrina Kaif’s dance moves. Ace Bollywood singer Sunidhi Chauhan had sung this popular track from the movie while Pritam had composed the music of the film. The song had been nominated for the GiMA Awards for Best Female Playback Singer that year.

Teri Ore

One of the most soulful songs of Katrina Kaif, this song is still considered one of the most romantic numbers. Katrina was seen romancing Akshay Kumar against the backdrop of Egyptian pyramids in this number from Singh Is Kinng. The song was sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the music was composed by Pritam. The song had won the International Indian Film Academy Awards and Filmfare Awards for Best Female Playback Singer that year.

