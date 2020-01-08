Celebrating Katrina Kaif's 15 Years In Bollywood, The Actor Talks About Her Journey

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for an upcoming movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. The actor has completed fifteen years of her career in Bollywood. She had her first major breakthrough in the year 2005 with the movie Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya.

In this movie, she was featured in the lead opposite Salman Khan. Katrina Kaif is known for movies like Namastey London, Bang Bang, Ek Tha Tiger, and Bharat. On the occasion of completion of 15 years of her career in Bollywood, the actor had an interview with a leading daily. In the interview, she opened up about her Bollywood journey and her plans for 2020.

Katrina Kaif was asked about her feelings when she receives so much love from the audience. She mentioned that she feels a sense of satisfaction when she receives so much love from her fans for the movies and also as an actor. Furthermore, the actor shared that she is trying to be instinctive and avoiding to be rigid with her choices.

The Bang Bang actor further said that her roles in the movies like Zero and Bharat gave her a feeling of fulfilment. She also revealed her feelings on being named as the most popular star of the decade and expressed her gratitude to her fans who have widely praised her in her entire career till now.

Commenting on her 15-year journey in Bollywood, the actor said that acting in movies has given her an incredible amount of satisfaction. She said that for her, the most wonderful place to be in is a film set and that is because she just loves exploring the process of discovering and knowing her character.

Furthermore, the actor said that it is something that cannot be described in words and it is an intrinsic part of her as well. She mentioned that one thing that she continuously tried is not to keep a certain formula or a rigid set about what she is doing in films and also in her life. The Bharat actor, when asked about her mantra for success she said that she tries to enjoy every moment and not take herself too seriously.

Speaking about her future plans, she said that she is looking forward to it due to a mix of projects and mentioned that her focus is to bring a new side of her in front of the audience. She also said that she is trying to grow up as an artist with whatever role she would do in the movies and the kind of movies she would be a part of.

The actor said that the idea is to maintain a mix and balance of different kinds of stories as well as genres that excite her.

