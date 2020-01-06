Katrina Kaif Shows Off Her Dance Skills On 'Afghan Jalebi' At Daniel Bauer’s Wedding

Katrina Kaif was recently spotted showing off her dance moves at her friend and make-up artist Daniel Bauer’s wedding in Goa. A video of Kaif grooving on her famous dance single, Afghan Jalebi from the 2015 film Phantom has taken over the social media. In the video, Katrina is dressed in a powder blue lehenga choli and is grooving along with her friend Bauer on the dance floor. Bauer tied the knot with his partner, Tyrone Braganza as per the traditional Hindu rituals with ceremonies like Mehendi and Haldi. Read more to know about Katrina Kaif at Daniel Bauer’s wedding.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Papped Together On A Dinner Date, Pics Fuel Dating Rumours

Also Read | Rohit Shetty Opens Up About His Experience Of Working With Katrina Kaif In 'Sooryavanshi'

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan Openly Supports 'Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif' Shehnaaz Gill

Katrina Kaif in Goa

Katrina took to her social media to share pictures of the newlyweds, Bauer and Braganza, who were rocking matching white kurta-pyjamas, pairing them with light pink dupattas. On the professional front, Katrina will be seen next in Rohit Shetty’s cop drama, Sooryavanshi. The film is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez, Cape Of Good Films and Dharma Productions which is hit the screens in March 2020. The film stars Akshay Kumar as the leading character of an anti-terrorist squad officer which was also a cameo character in the Ranveer Singh’s Simmba. In the film, Katrina will be seen as Kumar’s love interest.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Sizzled On These 2019 Magazine Covers; See Pics

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Katrina Kaif Ring In Christmas On Sets Of 'Sooryavanshi', See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.