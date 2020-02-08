Best Movie Proposals In Bollywood To Take Inspiration From, On 'Propose Day'

Almost every Bollywood romantic movie ends with a 'happily ever after'. In some movies, the final proposal is at the end leaving die-hard romantics in happy tears. Since February 8 is celebrated as 'Propose Day', here are some iconic movie proposals from Bollywood, you could take inspiration from to convey your love,

Bollywood proposal scenes to take inspiration from

Also Read: Lucky Ali: Here Are Iconic Songs In Bollywood Of The Famous Singer

Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

One of the most iconic romantic scenes that comes to one’s mind is the way Shah Rukh Khan had proposed to Kajol in the movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In fact, the mustard field in which Raj had proposed to Simran has turned to a tourist spot in Punjab.

Also Read: Lucky Ali's Greatest Pop Songs From 'Tere Mere Saath' To 'O Sanam', See Full List Here

Dil Chahta Hai

In the movie Dil Chahta Hai, Aamir Khan played the role of a carefree Akash who lives his life to the fullest and stays away from love. His views about love changes when he meets Shalini. When it comes to winning his love Shalini’s heart he tries to walk away until he realises he could not. The scene when Akash proposes Shalini on her engagement in front of all guests is one scene to watch out for.

Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Ya

The story of two best friends Jai (Imran Khan) and Aditi (Genelia Deshmukh) will always be that one love story that will make us fall in love with the idea of falling in love with your best friend. The movie focuses on the duo’s friendship and how they end up being together. Jai proosed Aditi at the end of the movie at the airport by singing a song as police tries to whisk him away.

Jannat

Another proposal from a Bollywood movie is the one from this movie Jannat, in which Emraan Hashmi proposes Sonal Chauhan by going down on his knees in the middle of the road. While this is one of the highlight of the movie, emulating this scene would land you in trouble with the cops.

Also Read: Popular Bollywood Songs From The Years Gone By That Are Guilty Pleasures For Many

Wake Up Sid

Wake Up Sid was probably the first movie which breaks stereotypes when Aisha (Konkana Sen Sharma) decides to go down on her knees to propose her friend/roommate Sid (Ranbir Kapoor). Shot at the Marine drive in Mumbai, this movie’s proposal is one of the best.

Also Read: THESE Bollywood Songs Will Get You Zumba Ready In No Time; Watch Videos

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.