THESE Bollywood Songs Will Get You Zumba Ready In No Time; Watch Videos

Bollywood songs can be a great solution to ease the mood during an exhausting Zumba session. Some of these songs are very familiar and easy to groove along. Zumba is a great way to be fit while dancing. Here are some catchy Bollywood songs that one can groove while taking those Zumba lessons.

Lets Nacho from Kapoor & Sons

Lets Nacho has some fast-moving beats, which can get you in Zumba mode in no time. The song from Kapoor&Sons is a dance number and will not fail to burn some quick calories with its energetic speed. The song actually means get up and dance, and that is what a Zumba lesson needs.

Shake it Like Shammi from Hasee Toh Phasee

Sidharth Malhotra dancing in the video and is trying his best to get the signature steps of 'Shammi' right. It is fun, catchy and a great way to burn calories while dancing. The beats are perfect for a Zumba dance routine.

The Jawaani Song from SOTY 2

The Jawaani Song might be a remix, but the new version can be a great option to play at your next Zumba class. The song is quirky, with fast and slow beats as required in a Zumba class. Try this song the next time you decide to go for a quick Zumba session.

Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan from SOTY 2

This catchy song from the film Student of the Year 2 is a must-try Zumba song. It will make you groove instantly and you can also include your own desi steps. Mumbai Dilli Di Kudiyan should be added to your Zumba playlist.

Subah Hone Na De from Desi Boyz

This classic song from the film Desi Boyz is as fun as a Zumba session can get. A must-try Zumba song for sure!

