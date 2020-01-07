Popular Bollywood Songs From The Years Gone By That Are Guilty Pleasures For Many

Mostly all people feel guilty of listening to some songs that were the perfect replication of their teenage time. There are even songs that we love listening to but due to societal or peer pressure, we deny accepting them. Such songs are called “guilty pleasures” because even though we know that these songs could be old, one-hit sensations, or just bad, but we still love them.

Here’s a curated list of some of these guilty-pleasure songs

Jhalak Dhikla Ja

This popular song was released in the year 2006 and was also loved by most of the teens. Jhalak Dikhla Ja was sung by the famous singer Himesh Reshammiya and is from the movie Aksar. This song was also nominated in the Filmfare Award for Best Male Playback Singer. This song can be one of the guilty-pleasures of many people.

Choli Ke Peeche

Sung by the most loved singer of Bollywood, Alka Yagnik, Choli Ke Peeche was a number one hit. This song tops the list of one of the favourite guilty-pleasure songs. This song was released in the year 1993 in the movie Khalnayak. It also won an award in the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer and was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Lyricist.

Tandoori Nights

Tandoori Nights was sung by Himesh Reshammiya in the year 2008. One of the most-loved party songs and guilty-pleasures was from the movie Karzzz. This a popular club song mostly played in some Bollywood clubs or pubs.

Kaanta Laga

This was one of the famous club songs of Bollywood in the 2000’s. Most of the people listen to this music album as their guilty pleasure. This song was a famous music video album released in 2002. The actress of this song, Shefali, became famous from this melody and was known as the ‘thorn girl’.

