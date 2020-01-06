Lucky Ali's Greatest Pop Songs From 'Tere Mere Saath' To 'O Sanam', See Full List Here

Lucky Ali is one of the best Indi-pop singers India has ever witnessed. Lucky Ali's singles from the 1990's era are amidst the most celebrated songs of the decade. His mesmerising voice and soulful singing is still afresh in people's memories.

His songs were much ahead of its time. In fact, Lucky Ali also appeared in a few Bollywood films as an actor namely. These include Sur and Kaante. Lucky Ali's pop songs were a rage in the 90s. His deep powerful voice never fails to penetrate the heart of his listeners.

With every pitch of his sound, he gives goosebumps to his fans. It is also a lesser-known fact that Lucky Ali belongs to a film family, and his father was none other than the late veteran actor Mehmood.

Even today, Lucky Ali keeps his fans entertained through his solo concerts across the globe. Among his countless hits, here is the list of some of his many great tracks that make netizens feel the deeper emotions-

Best Pop Songs Of Lucky Ali

Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe by Lucky Ali and Kavita Krishnamurthy

Gori teri aankhen kahein is undoubtedly one of the most popular singles by Lucky Ali. The song has a romantic feel to it and is a soulful track by the singer.

O Sanam - Sunoh by Lucky Ali

As soon as this song released it became a rage. People use to listen to this song on loop. Especially in colleges, musical bands use to perform this track invariably.

Lucky Ali - Dekha Hai Aise Bhi

As mentioned above, Lucky Ali's songs were much ahead of its time, and this one is a perfect example of it. The expressive lyrics of this track is the highlight of Dekha Hai Aise Bhi.

Lucky Ali's Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai

This is yet another impressive track by the marvellous singer. It won't be incorrect to say that Lucky Ali is amongst one of the most underrated singers ever. The man is yet to get his due in the Music Industry for his outstanding contribution.

Lucky Ali - Kitni Haseen Zindagi

He knows the art of emoting lyrics into the form of a complete song. This song is a must-listen track of the famous singer.

Lucky Ali - Tere Mere Saath

