Aishwarya Rai's Most Memorable Cameos In Films That You Must Check Out

Aishwarya Rai's movies have always been a delight for the masses. The actress has often proven her ability as a versatile actress with memorable performances in movies like Raincoat and Devdas. Aishwarya Rai's movies that still remain widely popular include Devdas, Dhoom 2, Jodhaa Akbar, and many more. Apart from leading roles, she is also known to have starred in many movies in memorable cameo roles. So with all that said now, here are some of Aishwarya Rai's most memorable movie cameos, including Bunty Aur Babli & more. Read on to know more details about the whole story here:

Aishwarya Rai's most memorable movie cameos from various films

Bunty Aur Babli

Aishwarya Rai has worked on the film Bunty Aur Bali, which, surprisingly, many people are still unaware of. She had a special appearance in the film and was majorly seen in the hit song Kajra Re. The popular peppy song is quite popular among fans. Aishwarya Rai's song added to the film's fame. The film is directed by Shaad Ali.

Shakthi: The Power

Aishwarya Rai also had a special appearance in the film, Shakthi: The Power. Her popular song Ishq Kamina from the film became almost instantly popular among fans. The song's peppiness and Rai's slick moves stole the show. The film is directed by Krishna Vamsi.

23rd March 1931: Shaheed

This film too saw Aishwarya Rai appearing in a cameo role. She played the role of Bobby Deol's wife in the film. The film also had her song appearance. Aishwarya's looks of the ideal Punjabi girl added to the film's success and charm. The film is directed by Guddu Dhanoa. Aishwarya and Bobby's chemistry further added to the film's popularity.

