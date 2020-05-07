Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Raavan': Read Interesting Trivia About The Film

The epic tale of a Bandit who abducts an officer’s wife and eventually falls in love with her, Raavan starred actors Aishwarya rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and received mixed reviews from the critics. Read some interesting trivia about this Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's starrer.

Trivia about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s movie Raavan

The entire cast of the film including actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan performed their own stunts in the film.

Most of the shooting of Raavan was done on actual locations inside the forest. All the crew members had to go on foot for about one km for the shooting. The equipment required for the shooting also had to be carried on carts.

The film is loosely based on the life of a revolutionary Kobad Ghandy and the film’s basic plot is inspired from Ramayana.

Actor Vikram who plays Dev in this film plays the character of Raavan in the Tamil version of this film.

Abhishek Bachchan was supposed to play the role of Dev in the film Ravanan. However, he dropped out of the project because he was not fluent in the Tamil language.

Manikandan was hired as the film’s cinematographer but got replaced with Santosh Sivan.

Before the film released, Abhishek Bachchan claimed that he performed the cliff-jump himself, but later a Banglore based diver M S Balram revealed that he performed the stunt.

The film was shot in different forests in Tumkur, Ooty, Jhansi, Calcutta, Mahableshwar and Malshej Ghat.

Govinda has less than 20 minutes of role in the movie Raavan and although he plays one of the main characters in the film, he is credited after Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Actors Sadashiv Amrapurkar and Tejaswini Kholapure shot for 90 days in the jungle for Raavan. Sadashiv Amrapurkar was very poor in health yet remained professional. However, in the film, Sadashiv’s role was completely removed from the film while Tejaswini is only visible in one shot in a song.

Ragini’s clothes in Raavan were designed by popular fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

