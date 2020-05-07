Interesting Unknown Facts About Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'Action Replayy'

Action Replayy was a romantic-comedy film directed by Vipul Shah. The film starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen as Aditya Roy Kapur’s mother in the film Action Replayy.

The film followed the life of a son who tries to re-fix his parents’ marriage by travelling back in time when they were young. However, instead of fixing it, things get even more complicated. Get to know about some interesting unknown facts of the film below.

Interesting unknown facts of the film Action Replayy

The movie was inspired by a 1985 Hollywood film Back to the Future. The movie was heavily Indianised and according to critics, it turned out to be a total disaster.

The film was originally titled as Flash Forward.

While filming in Manali, the film faced a delay due to landslides blocking their way near Rohtang Pass. The crew was evacuated by the army.

Action Replayy was released along with a blockbuster film Golmaal 3. While Golmaal 3 became a hit film, Action Replayy was a super flop.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s look in the song Zoro Ka Jhatka was inspired by pop-queen Beyonce.

Akshay Kumar’s look from the movie Action Replayy was hidden from the entire crew until the film released. As per the director, his look was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan from the 70s.

Akshay Kumar took the help of his mother-in-law Dimple Kapadia for selecting the music that was supposed to be played in the background during his scenes in Action Replayy.

Best buses in the 70s were different as compared to the time the film released. This was a task for the art team to recreate buses from the 70s. Insiders reveal this job was more difficult than recreating Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshay Kumar’s retro looks.

The cars seen in the film were bought from all over India for a huge amount.

Hollywood’s biggest makeup artist Paul Pattison created the 70s wig of Akshay Kumar and also created 400 more wigs for the Junior artists.

Akshay Kumar played a geek in the film Action Replayy. This was the second time he played a geek after his film Housefull.

